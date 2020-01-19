The last day for accepting the form 12D has been extended by the Delhi Election Commission to January 20 which was January 19 earlier, an official said on Sunday.

Ranbir Singh, Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer told due to January 19 being Sunday, the authority has taken the decision to extend the date.

Form 12D is to be filled by those who are over 80 years of age or persons with disability and want to use the postal ballot to cast their votes. Employees of northern railways Metro rail and media persons who are on duty on the day of election can also use the facility by filling up the form.

It is mandatory for those who are entitled to use the postal ballot facility to fill-up the form. The form should reach returning officer within five days following the date of notification of election.

Delhi will go to polls on February 8 for 70 seats. This election is going to be a tripartite competition with AAP looking to save its castle, while Congress will fight to regain its lost status in the national capital where it rule for three consecutive terms. However, BJP will be fighting to grab a full control on Delhi as the MCD and all seven Lok Sabha seats are with the party.