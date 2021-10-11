Lashkar terrorist behind civilian killing gunned down in J&K

The National Investigation Agency has been tasked with finding out those behind the organised, target killings of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir that has hit the vessel of trust and compelled the central government to step in.

On Monday, officials said that the terrorist killed in a gunfight with the security forces in the Hajin areas of Bandipora district has been identified as a Lashkar-e-Taiba member who was involved in the recent killings of civilians.

“Killed terrorist has been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF). He was involved in recent civilian killing at Shahgund Bandipora,” a tweet by J&K Police quoting IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

On Sunday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said it has busted a LeT (TRF) module and arrested four terror associates involved in the conspiracy behind the killing of a civilian, Mohd Shafi Lone alias Sonu, a resident of Naidkhai.

The arrested terrorist associates were identified as Tariq Ahmad Dar alias Tariq Khoucha, Mohammad Shafi Dar, Mudasir Hassan Lone and Bilal Dar alias Sahb Khoucha.

However, the police also said on Sunday that one of the terrorist associates involved in the killing, identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar alias Kotru, was absconding and had reportedly joined the terrorist ranks.

NIA has also detained hundreds with links to terror outfits in the past.