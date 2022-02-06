Lankan FM arrives for talks with Indian leaders

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister G. L. Peiris arrived here today on a three-day visit for talks with Indian leaders on various bilateral issues, including the fishermen issue.

“Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Prof. G. L. Peiris arrives in Delhi on an official visit,” tweeted External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

Peiris will discuss various issues with Indian leaders to strengthen bilateral ties, including in areas of trade and connectivity. He will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other Indian leaders.

Jaishankar met Peiris in September last year in New York and held a comprehensive discussion on the close partnership between the two countries.

Sri Lanka’s Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa travelled to India in December last year. His trip focused on measures concerning the economic crisis facing the island nation.

Jaishankar had a virtual meeting with Sri Lankan Finance Minister on 15 January and conveyed that India will continue to extend support to the island nation.