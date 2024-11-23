Landslide victory for BJP in Raipur South by-poll

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sunil Soni triumphed in the Raipur South by-election with a commanding margin of 46,167 votes over Congress candidate Akash Sharma. The BJP candidate secured 89,220 votes, nearly doubling Sharma’s tally of 43,053, including a significant edge in postal ballots where the BJP received 161 votes against Congress’ 76. This by poll victory is seen as a crucial political marker for the BJP in Chhattisgarh, signaling renewed momentum ahead of the upcoming municipal elections and further weakening Congress’ position in the state.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai did not hold back in his post-poll analysis, taking direct aim at Congress’ national and state leadership. “Wherever Rahul Gandhi and Bhupesh Baghel go, Congress meets its end. This victory is a testament to the people’s rejection of their leadership and misplaced priorities,” Sai said taking a dig..

Soni, addressing supporters after the win, dedicated his success to the people of Raipur South. “This is not just my victory but the victory of the people. I thank every voter for their trust and promise to deliver on the mandate for development,” he said.Promising rapid progress in the constituency, He pledged to work closely with BJP stalwart and MP Brijmohan Agrawal. When asked about his potential elevation to a ministerial role, he diplomatically responded, “That decision lies with the party leadership.”

Advertisement

The BJP’s victory is particularly striking as it managed to maintain a lead even in Congress-dominated wards represented by Mayor Aijaz Dhebar and leader Pramod Dubey. BJP offices celebrated, crediting Agrawal’s groundwork for rallying support for Soni.In contrast, the Congress headquarters bore a somber atmosphere. Congress leader Dhanendra Sahu admitted the defeat was clear from the outset. “The outcome was evident from the first round. The BJP maintained a consistent lead, and there was no real contest,” he said, adding that voter preferences tilted toward immediate benefits promised by the BJP.