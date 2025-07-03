Landslide disrupts rail services in Odisha’s Koraput district

Incessant rain over the last 24 hours triggered landslides between Malliguda and Jarati stations on the Koraput-Kirandul section of the Waltair Division, affecting train services, officials said on Thursday.

Heavy earth-moving machinery, manpower, and materials)_have been mobilised, and restoration work is underway. Railway officials, including the Divisional Railway Manager, are on site to ensure early restoration. A major stretch of the track, covered with mud and boulders, has been cleared, and restoration efforts are in full swing, they added.

Seven trains passing through the route have been cancelled as a precautionary measure. Restoration work is expected to be completed by Friday noon, the officials added.

