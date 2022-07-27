Lalu Prasad family facing uneasy situation after Bhola Yadav’s arrest

The Lalu Prasad Yadav family is facing an uneasy situation after CBI arrested the RJD chief’s close aide Bhola Yadav in Delhi on Wednesday.

Considered “Hanuman” of Lalu Prasad, he has been associated with Lalu Prasad for more than three decades, and believed to be privy to his secrets, while the investigatingb agency will be keen to unearth

Produced before a special CBI court which has granted 7 days remand till August 2, Bhola Yadav is accused in the land for a job in the Group D recruitments of IRCTC during the tenure of Lalu Prasad as Railway Minister between 2004 to 2009. Bhola Yadav was OSD of Lalu Prasad then and was said to be instrumental in dealing with this issue.

During that tenure, a large number of plots were registered in the names of family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Bhola Yadav reportedly had signatures as witness in various registry papers.

Following his arrest, a team of CBI also arrested Hridayanand Chaudhary from Patna as well. He is facing the charge of registering a piece of plot in the name of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Hema Yadav, gifting it to her as his “sister”.

Now, the CBI may question Hema Yadav as well in future. During CBI raids at 15 places of Lalu Prasad Yadav, they were searching proofs against Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Misa Bharti, Hema Yadav and others.