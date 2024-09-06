Lalbaugcha Raja unveiled ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 festivities; Take a look

Mumbai’s beloved Lalbaugcha Raja, the iconic Ganesha idol, was revealed to the public on Thursday evening, just ahead of the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The grand unveiling marks the beginning of excitement for devotees, as this revered idol is at the heart of Mumbai’s Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, drawing millions each year.

Dating back to 1934, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal was established in Putlabai Chawl, where it quickly became a prominent site for worship. The Kambli family, responsible for crafting and caring for the idol, has upheld this tradition for over 80 years, ensuring each year’s creation is as magnificent as the last. The history of the idol is deeply intertwined with the local community, especially the fishermen and traders who founded the mandal as a fulfillment of a vow after their marketplace was closed in 1932.

Ganesh Chaturthi, which this year begins on September 7, is a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. This festival, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, honors Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom, prosperity, and the remover of obstacles. It is a time when homes and public spaces across Maharashtra are filled with the sounds of prayers, the aroma of traditional sweets like modaks, and vibrant processions.

In Mumbai, the grandeur of Lalbaugcha Raja stands out. Each year, lakhs of devotees visit the mandal, eager to seek blessings from the deity known as “Navasacha Ganpati,” or the wish-fulfilling Ganesha. The idol’s reputation for granting devotees’ wishes has made it a focal point of devotion not just for locals but for visitors from across the country.

The festival culminates with the immersion of the idol in the Arabian Sea on Anant Chaturdashi, symbolizing the deity’s return to his celestial abode. The ten days leading up to this are filled with joyous celebrations, communal harmony, and a deep sense of spirituality as devotees celebrate the god of new beginnings, eager for his blessings to pave the way for a prosperous future.