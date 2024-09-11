Shilpa Shetty visits Lalbaugcha Raja with husband Raj Kundra

On Tuesday, Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty, accompanied by her husband Raj Kundra and her mother, made a heartfelt visit to the renowned Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in South Mumbai. This visit came shortly after Shetty bid a warm farewell to the Ganpati idol she had welcomed into her home for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Dressed elegantly in a traditional saree and walking barefoot, Shetty was a picture of grace as she approached the pandal. Her husband Raj Kundra matched her traditional attire, also opting to walk barefoot, reflecting the couple’s deep respect for the occasion.

They carried a large modak to offer to Lord Ganesha. The visit to Lalbaugcha Raja followed a spirited Ganpati visarjan ceremony held on Sunday, where Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, and their daughter Samisha participated in the rituals. The actress was actively involved in performing aarti, playing the drums, and dancing to the lively beats of the dhol.

Advertisement

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, along with their daughter, were seen in matching traditional outfits, amplifying the festive spirit. They were joined by Shilpa’s sister, Shamita Shetty, who donned a beautiful green ensemble for the occasion.

In a media interaction, Shetty shared her enthusiasm for the festival, saying, “We celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with great excitement. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone—may Lord Ganesha remove all obstacles and bestow prosperity and success upon us all.”

Ganesh Chaturthi, a dynamic ten-day festival that began on September 7, celebrates Lord Ganesha, revered as the ‘God of New Beginnings’ and the ‘Remover of Obstacles.’ The festival, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, continues until Anantha Chaturdashi, honoring the deity’s wisdom and bringing communities together in joyous celebration.