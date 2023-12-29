Lalan Singh offers resignation as Party President at JDU National Executive, Nitish Kumar set to return as party boss

The Janata Dal United’s national executive got underway at the Constitution Club in Delhi. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh and other party leaders are attending the meeting.

Amid speculations on his potential elevation as Janata Dal (United) national president, Bihar Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary dismissed all reports and said that Lalan Singh, present national president of the party, is working fine.

Expressing surprise to the query if he’ll be the next JD(U) national president, Minister Choudhary said, “You are the first person telling me this.”

Emphasizing the current leadership, Choudhary mentioned, “Currently, Lalan Singh is the Janata Dal(United) national president. If he’s the national chief, then why would such a thing come up? He’s working fine.”

Choudhary further conveyed that the matter would be discussed within the party, addressing any potential concerns raised by the agenda during the meeting.

Senior Party leader KC Tyagi also emphasised that the meeting would be a regular one where alliances in states would also be discussed.

“Today, JD(U) national executive meeting will take place wherein discussions will be held on the current political scenario and financial environment of the country…and on seat sharing to target other states as well” KC Tyagi said.

The JD(U) earlier on Thursday quashed all reports that suggested a likely change of guard in the Party Leadership.

Party President Rajeev Ranjan (Lalan Singh) said ” The National Executive is a regular meeting of the JDU. There are meetings of the national executive often. Nitish Kumar is our supreme leader and the JD(U) is one and will always remain one.”

Responding to the reports, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said, “I reject all rumours.”

On questions, if any changes within the party are in the cards keeping the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in mind, Tyagi said, “All these things are internal matters of the party, they are neither commented on nor statements are made publicly.”

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, too, rubbished the rumours about the resignation of JD(U) president Lalan Singh.

The meeting comes just days after the critical INDIA alliance meeting in Delhi. The JDU which is part of the alliance will now be getting into hectic parleys with the Congress on the alliance combination for the state.

Amidst this many JDU leaders are making a pitch for Nitish to lead the INDIA bloc, even as Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal publicly announced Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as prospective PM Candidate.

At the national executive meeting venue, posters featuring Bihar CM Nitish Kumar read ‘Pradesh ne pehchana, ab desh bhi pehchanega’ (The state of Bihar recognised him, now the nation will) have been put up.