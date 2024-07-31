Lakshman Prasad Acharya assumes office as Manipur Governor

Veteran politician Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Wednesday took the oath of office and secrecy as the Governor of Manipur in a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan here.

The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Justice Siddharth Mridul, the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court. Acharya, aged 59, succeeds Anusuiya Uikey, becoming the 19th Governor of Manipur.

The ceremony was attended by prominent figures including Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, members of the Council of Ministers, the Chief Secretary, and various government and police officials.

Chief Minister Singh took to social media to express his congratulations and optimism, stating, “I warmly congratulate the Hon’ble Governor Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya Ji on his appointment as the Governor of Manipur. May your esteemed leadership and experience bring renewed hope and inspiration to our state.”

Lakshman Prasad Acharya brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Prior to his appointment as Governor of Manipur, Acharya served as the Governor of Sikkim.

His extensive political career includes significant roles within the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Acharya also has legislative experience as a former member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

The previous day, Acharya was sworn in as the Governor of Assam.

On Tuesday, a see-off program was organized for the outgoing Governor, Anusuiya Uikey, at the Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Singh attended the event and later expressed his gratitude on social media, saying, “On behalf of the Manipur state government and the people of Manipur, I extend our heartfelt gratitude for your invaluable guidance and dedicated service during your tenure as Governor of Manipur.”