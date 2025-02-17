COCOMI delegation meets Manipur governor, calls for end to Prez rule

The representatives of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an umbrella organization of Meitei civil society groups, met Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan, Imphal, on Monday.

The delegation, led by COCOMI convenor Khuraijam Athouba, submitted a memorandum urging an immediate restoration of a popularly elected government in the state.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of President’s Rule (PR) being imposed in Manipur, a move that has sharply divided opinions across ethnic lines.

The imposition of president rules follows months of political turmoil and ethnic violence, particularly between the Meitei and Kuki communities, which have left Manipur deeply fractured.

The suspension of the state assembly has further fueled discontent among political stakeholders.

During discussion, the COCOMI strongly opposed the President’s rule calling it “undemocratic” and “unreasonable”.

The organization demanded an expedited process to elect a new leader and reinstate a civilian government. “This crisis is not just about leadership; it is about the future of Manipur and the survival of its democratic rights,” the memorandum stated.

Governor Bhalla acknowledged their concerns and urged the COCOMI to cooperate with the administration in working toward peace and stability.

However, the Kuki community that has been in conflict with the Meiteis over territorial and political issues has welcomed the president rule as a “necessary intervention,” seeing it as a safeguard against majoritarian political control.

Meanwhile, the COCOMI has called on the people of Manipur to remain vigilant and united against what they describe as “military rule.”

The situation in Manipur remains tense with both communities entrenched in their positions. While the Meiteis push for a return to elected governance, the Kukis demand greater security and political safeguards before any transition.