Lakhs throng Puri to witness the famous Rath Yatra

Spiritual fervor gripped Odisha’s pilgrim town of Puri as lakhs of devotees thronged the abode of Lord Jagannath to witness the famous Rath Yatra of the lord of universe and his siblings, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra.

The grand ceremony of pulling the three majestic and colourfully decorated chariots on the “Bada Danda”, the grand avenue, in front of the ‘Shree Mandir’ is scheduled to commence on Tuesday noon.

Before the Holy Trinity – Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and their sister Devi Subhadra – set out from the sanctum sanctorum of the 12th century shrine, a number of special rituals like Mangla Arati, Mailam, Tadapa lagi, Rosahoma, Abakasha, Surjya Puja, Dwarapala Puja, Besha Sesha, Gopala Balhava, Sakala Dhupa (Khecudi Bhoga), Ratha Pratishta and Mangalarpana, etc. are being performed.

Descending from their ‘Ratna Sinhasana’, the bejewelled throne, the three deities were taken out from the temple one after another down the 22 steps known as “Baisi Pahacha” through the Lions Gate in an elaborate royal ritual called “Pahandi”. The deities moved forward step by step in their journey to the world outside in rhythmic movement amidst beating of cymbals, ‘ghantas’, ‘kahalis’, blowing of conch shells and chants in praise of the Lords by the priests and the devotees which reverberated the atmosphere.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent personalities greeted the nation, especially the devotees of Lord Jatannath in Odisha, and conveyed their wishes to the people on the auspicious occasion of the Rath Yatra.

“I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen, especially the devotees of Mahaprabhu Sri Jagannath, on the occasion of Mahaprabhu Sri Jagannath’s Rath Yatra. Praying to Lord Shri Jagannath that this great festival of devotion brings happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone’s life,” President Murmu tweeted.

“Rath Yatra greetings to everyone. As we celebrate this sacred occasion, may the divine journey of Lord Jagannath fill our lives with health, happiness and spiritual enrichment,” the PM tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Puri coast has come under a massive air and maritime security blanket to thwart possible subversive activity in the pilgrim town, Coast Guard officials said.

The air surveillance is being maintained from a Dornier aircraft over the pilgrim town. Two coast guard ships have been deployed for round-the-clock patrolling to avert possible sea-route subversive ploy. The coast guard is acting in cohesion with the marine wing of Odisha police for shallow water patrolling, CG sources added.

Multi-layer security arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the festival. CCTVs have been installed at various strategic locations as a security measure, said senior police officials.