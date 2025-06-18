Lakhimpur Kheri sets water conservation record with construction of 1,030 ponds in a month under UP government initiative

Uttar Pradesh has achieved a significant milestone in water and environmental conservation. As part of the ‘Har Gaon Talab’ campaign, the Lakhimpur Kheri district constructed 1,030 community ponds between May 15 and June 15—setting a new national record.

Recognised by the India Book of Records, this achievement highlights the Yogi government’s strong political will and the success of its public participation model.

Spearheaded by District Magistrate (DM) Durga Shakti Nagpal and CDO Abhishek Kumar, the campaign has emerged not only as a symbol of water conservation, but also as a booster of rural economy and women’s empowerment.

At a grand felicitation ceremony held in the Vivekananda Auditorium of Vikas Bhawan on Wednesday, India Book of Records adjudicator Pramil Dwivedi officially recognised the achievement. Presenting a certificate and medal to the DM and CDO, he described the district as a shining star of water empowerment. Over 700 acres of land were made suitable for water conservation, and 70 to 80 ponds were constructed in each block.

Addressing the event, Dwivedi called the campaign a perfect example of collective effort, administrative commitment, and public participation. Through this record, Lakhimpur Kheri has demonstrated that with strong willpower and dedicated efforts, new heights of rural development can be achieved. The ‘Har Gaon Talab’ campaign has now become a public movement for water security, rather than remaining merely a government programme.

CM Yogi Adityanath has consistently prioritised water and environmental conservation. This campaign, launched under his leadership, not only addressed water scarcity but also empowered rural communities. DM Durga Shakti Nagpal said that the district administration views this as a historic public-participation-driven achievement, not just a record.

“We set a goal to dig more than 1,000 ponds within a month, ensuring their completion before the first monsoon rains,” she said. The campaign was effectively led by CDO Abhishek Kumar and executed in mission mode by a committed team.

The recognition came after an inspection and validation process.