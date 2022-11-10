LAHDC adopts resolution seeking constitutional safeguards for Ladakh

The BJP ruled Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) of Leh in a special session of the general council meeting on Wednesday passed a resolution seeking constitutional safeguards for Ladakh, protection of land and employment for youth.

The meeting was presided by LAHDC chairman TashiGyalson.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman, TseringAngchuk; EC RDD, Tashi Namgyal Yakzee; EC Minority Affairs, Ghulam Mehdi; EC Agriculture, StanzinChosphel; DC/CEO LAHDC Leh, Shrikant Suse; Leader of Opposition, Tsering Namgyal, and the Councillors representing different constituencies including Nominated Councillors.

Threadbare discussion took place on the two resolutions moved in the house, including the one moved by Executive Councillor for Agriculture, Stanzin Chosphel stating the need for a Constitutional safeguard for Ladakh under a suitable provision of the Indian Constitution as per the aspiration of the people of Ladakh and the other moved by Leader of the Opposition, Tsering Namgyal seeking Constitutional Safeguard on the lines of 6th Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

After a detailed discussion, the house passed the resolution moved by Executive Councillor, StanzinChosphel thus seeking the Central Government’s intervention in fulfilling the aspiration of the people of Ladakh with the need for having safeguard for the protection of land, employment, socio-economy, culture, environment and trade.

Appreciating active participation of all the Councillors during the day-long session, CEC TashiGyalson said that every member of the house has shown his concern on the need for having a proper safeguard protecting the interest of the people of Ladakh in every sector, and further hoped that the Union Government under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Home Minister, Amit Shah would definitely take a major decision in the interest of the people of Ladakh in this regard.

It is worth mentioning that the LAHDC meeting has come days after the widespread protests across Ladakh organised by a joint action committee of all political parties, except BJP, seeking constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule, protection of land, employment for youth and protection of culture and heritage of Ladakh.