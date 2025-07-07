Lady doctor suspended in MP for ‘inappropriate behaviour’

A lady doctor at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh was suspended on Monday, after she was found prima facie guilty of refusing to administer an anti-rabies injection to the wife of Padma Shri Doctor Subroto Das from Vadodara, during the couple’s visit to the famous tourist spot of Mandu.

Padma Shri awardee doctor Das and his wife Sushmita Das (60) had come to Mandu in the Dhar district of MP two days ago.

A stray dog had bit Sushmita Das on her leg during the visit. When the couple approached a local health facility for an anti-rabies shot, the attending doctors allegedly declined to administer it, citing unavailability, and redirected them to a far-off health centre.

After the incident came to light, Dhar Collector Priyank Mishra took serious note of the matter and ordered an inquiry by a team from Indore.

Based on the preliminary findings, Dr Chandni Dabrolia was found prima facie guilty and suspended by the health department.

Collector Mishra said the doctor’s behaviour was inappropriate and her actions unacceptable, which warranted the suspension based on the findings of the initial probe.

Sushmita Das was later provided with an anti-rabies shot at the same health facility in Mandu.