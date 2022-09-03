Ladakh’s night sky sanctuary to be ready in 3 months: Dr. Jitendra Singh

In a first-of-its-kind initiative by the Department of Science & Technology (DST), the government has undertaken to set up India’s first-ever “Night Sky Sanctuary” in Ladakh, which will be completed within the next three months.

The proposed “Dark Sky” reserve will be located at Hanle in Ladakh as a part of Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary. It is said to boost Astro tourism in India and will be one of the world’s highest-located sites for optical, infra-red, and gamma-ray telescopes, informed Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh after meeting Lt. Governor Ladakh, RK Mathur on Saturday.

Singh further highlighted that a tripartite MoU was signed recently among the UT administration, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh and the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) for launching the Dark Space Reserve.

He said the site will have activities to help in building and boosting local tourism and economy through interventions of Science and Technology.

Singh asserted that all stakeholders will jointly work towards preservation of the night sky from unwanted light pollution and illumination, which is a serious threat to the scientific observations and natural sky conditions.

“It may be noted that Hanle is best suited for the project as it is located in Ladakh’s cold desert region, away from any form of human disturbance and clear sky conditions and dry weather exist throughout the year”, the Minister added.

Dr Jitendra Singh informed that a high-level delegation of scientists and officials from Central Leather Research Institute, Chennai will visit Ladakh by the end of this year to explore the possibility of setting up a regional branch of CLRI, as the UT has a very rich and wide variety of animals for leather research and industry and to promote bio-economy of animal skin-derived products.