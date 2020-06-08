Amidst the ongoing India—China standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, the member of Parliament Jamyang Tsering Namgyal visited the forward areas and took stock of safety and security of residents of areas along the Pangong Lake in the eastern Ladakh. He also visited villages in the Galwan valley.

Namgyal conduct three days extensive tour in border areas of Eastern Ladakh and ensured safety, security and overall development of the civilian residents along with Pangong Lake near LAC where tense situation prevailes amidst the standoff began.

He visited Thakung and Chartse posts and examined actual position of present situations at Finger 4 and other posts. He also visited the forward villages of the area including Phobrang-Yurgo-Lukung, Spangmik, Maan-Merak, Khagtad, Chushul and Shayok at Galwan valley and interacted with civilians and listened to the public grievances especially about the ongoing situation.

During his tour Namgyal stayed overnight in Chushul where Indo-China 1962 war took place, he also interacted with the village representatives of the region.

Since the ongoing situation started on 5 May, this was the second tour of the young MP along the forward border posts and earlier he visited Chumur, Hanley, Koyul, Demjok, Fukchey, Dungti and Tsaga from 18 May onward

During the visit of border Namgyal stated that the border residents of Ladakh area live in peace and harmony which is very essential for the overall development of this region as well as the nation. “We don’t want any confrontation with our neighbouring countries and we strongly believe in peace, progress and prosperity”, Ladakh MP added.