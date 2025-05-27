‘Ladakh is Waiting’ campaign launched to revive tourism

In a bid to revive tourism in the Union Territory of Ladakh, a “Ladakh is Waiting” campaign was launched on Tuesday by stakeholders who suffered losses due to the sharp decline in tourism following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

The campaign has been launched by the All Ladakh Hotel and Guest House Association (ALHAGHA).

At the core of the campaign is a short film, a tender visual narrative, that captures the deep struggles faced by Ladakh’s hospitality industry. Tourism, the backbone of the region’s economy, supports thousands of families. With occupancy rates nearing zero today, every village, hotel, and homestay is waiting—not just for guests, but for a lifeline.

“This campaign is a call for solidarity to everyone who has visited Ladakh, worked there, or holds it close to their heart. It’s time to show your love. We urge you to share the film, talk about Ladakh, and help us bring back the visitors who breathe life into our mountains,” the stakeholders said.

Meanwhile, the Government Higher Secondary School at Tangtse hosted the first-ever food festival on Tuesday, showcasing the rich and diverse culinary heritage of Ladakh. The vibrant event brought together students, staff, and community members in a spirited celebration of traditional Ladakhi cuisine.

Konchok Stanzin, Councillor of Chushul Constituency, was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Students enthusiastically prepared and presented an impressive array of traditional dishes, highlighting not only the diversity of Ladakhi cuisine but also its nutritional value and health benefits. Their active participation reflected a growing awareness and appreciation of Ladakh’s rich cultural heritage.