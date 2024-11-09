Ladakh announces mountaineering policy to promote safe expeditions

The Ladakh administration has introduced its Mountaineering Policy to promote sustainable and safe high-altitude mountain expeditions to protect the ecosystem of the fragile cold desert frontier region.

The policy envisions Ladakh as a premier mountaineering destination, emphasizing the empowerment of local communities, skill enhancement of Ladakhi guides, and environmental conservation, said an official.

The policy limits the mountain expedition size to 14 climbers per group and 40 climbers per peak, to avoid overcrowding and mushrooming of climbers during the mountaineering season.

Lt. Governor, UT of Ladakh Brig. (Dr.)

BD Mishra (Retd.), has given approval to the two landmark policies aimed at bolstering adventure tourism and mountaineering sectors in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The ‘Registration and Renewal Guidelines for Adventure Tour Operators and Guidelines for Adventure Activities’ alongside the ‘Ladakh Mountaineering Policy 2024’ have been notified by the Department of Tourism, UT Ladakh.

The ‘Registration and Renewal Guidelines for Adventure Tour Operators and Guidelines for Adventure Activities’ covers a wide range of activities across land-based activities like All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Tours, Bungee Jumping, Mountain Biking & Cycling, Skiing, Snowboarding, Snow Scooters, Sandboarding, Trekking, Ziplining, Rock Climbing, Artificial Wall Climbing, Abseiling and Ice Climbing, Motorcycle Tour Operators, Wildlife Tours; air-based activities like Paragliding, Parasailing, Para Motoring, Hot Air Ballooning; and water-based activities like Rafting, Kayaking and Jet Ski.

These activities are categorized into high and moderate risk, ensuring that safety measures are prioritized and aligns with the ‘National Strategy for Adventure Tourism 2022’ by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.

Adventure Tour Operators (ATOs) and Mountaineering Tour Operators (MTOs) are required to register and renew their operations every three years, with a fee of Rs. 3,000 at a time, to maintain an organized and regulated adventure and mountaineering tourism ecosystem, said the official.

For regulated mountaineering expeditions in UT Ladakh, the MTOs are mandatorily required to obtain permits for expeditions, with fees varying based on peak altitude and group size.

The policy also mandates the MTOs to possess essential, highest standard equipment, preferably certified by recognized bodies like ISI (Indian Standard Institute), CE (Conformite Europeene), or UIAA (Union Internationale des Association d’Alpinisme), to ensure safe mountaineering activities in UT Ladakh.

Both policies mandate insurance coverage for participants and operators, ensuring financial protection against potential accidents and injuries.

Committees with specific functions have been established to oversee the development, mandatory environmental conservation practices and regulation of both adventure tourism and mountaineering activities. Penalties will be enforced for any ATO or MTO found violating the guidelines, which may result in the cancellation of registration.

Non-registered operators are not permitted to operate within the Union Territory of Ladakh.