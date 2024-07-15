Ladakh aiming to become ‘Sowa-Rigpa’ wellness destination

On the lines of the coastal Kerala’s Ayurvedic medicinal system, the cold desert region of Ladakh is heading towards becoming the traditional ‘Sowa-Rigpa’ wellness destination.

Tsering Angchuk, Deputy Chairman of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, and Leh Deputy Commissioner Santosh Sukhadeve on Monday inaugurated a Sowa-Rigpa based wellness week event at the Organic Retreat in the Nubra valley.

The event was organised jointly by LEDeG, Stonehedge, and Sorig Foundation which aims to showcase and promote Sowa-Rigpa wellness products, featuring body treatments, meditation sessions, and consultations by Amchi practitioners.

Advertisement

“Sowa-Rigpa” commonly known as Amchi system of medicine is one of the oldest, living and well documented medical traditions of the world. It is popularly practiced in Tibet, Magnolia, Bhutan, some parts of China, Nepal, Himalayan regions of India and few parts of the erstwhile Soviet Union.

The Leh DC expressed that Ladakh aspires to establish a reputation analogous to Kerala’s recognition for Ayurveda but in the context of Sowa-Rigpa wellness practices.

Stanzin, the event organiser, shared that the week-long event includes a series of activities such as meditation sessions, Sowa-Rigpa training, rejuvenating body treatments, and culminating in a workshop focusing on wellness tourism.

Specialists from Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) have been brought in to conduct training sessions on Sowa-Rigpa therapies, enriching the event with expert knowledge.

Emphasising the potential for village-based wellness initiatives, LAHDC Deputy Chairman Angchuk highlighted Panamik as a prime location for dedicated wellness development due to its natural hot springs. Utilisation of these hot springs for Sowa-Rigpa therapy presents a unique opportunity to showcase Panamik as a wellness destination, he added.