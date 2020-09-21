In order to dilute the ongoing tensions at the LAC, the military commanders of India and China will meet this morning on the Chinese side.

As per the reports, the Corps Commander-level meeting will be held at Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC near eastern Ladakh.

Today’s meeting is the sixth round of Corps Commander-level talks that focuses on implementing agreements reached between the two countries on disengagement and de-escalation in eastern Ladakh, news agency PTI reported quoting unnamed government sources.

It further added that for the first time, a joint secretary-level officer from the Foreign Ministry is expected to be part of the Indian delegation. India is looking for some concrete outcome from the dialogue.

Reports suggest that the Indian delegation at the talks is set to be led by Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, Commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps.

The Chinese side is likely to be headed by Major General Liu Lin, commander of the South Xinjiang military region.

In Rajya Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressing on the China border crisis said no power on earth can stop the Indian Army from patrolling.

On a question by the opposition that the Chinese are not allowing Indian soldiers to patrol traditional posts, he said, “That is the reason for our fight with China.”

He assured the opposition members that there would be no change in patrolling patterns in eastern Ladakh, the site of the dispute.

There have been multiple attempts by the Chinese forces to drive the Indian troops out of the key heights at the mountainous Ladakh region in last few days.

Both sides blamed each other of firing in the air as shots were fired for the first time in 45 years.

A recent talk between the Defence Ministers at both the sides in Moscow on the sidelines of the SCO summit has brought again the series of accusation and blame game between the two Asian giants.