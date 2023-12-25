Labourer killed as temple wall collapses in Gurugram

In a tragic incident, a labourer lost his life after being trapped under the debris of a wall collapsed at a temple premises in Gurugram on Monday.

The incident took place in Gurugram’s sector 15 where the wall collapsed during construction related work at the temple in sector 15 in the afternoon.

According to police, the worker was retrieved from the debris after 45 minutes of rescue operation and rushed to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Advertisement

Emergency services personnel using earth moving equipment were to be pushed into service for the rescue work as it is being said the wall was attached to the basement of the premises.

There were other workers too, however, when the under construction wall collapsed, there was only one person who was present near the same and could not escape, the police said, talking to a news agency.

The family of the deceased was being contacted.