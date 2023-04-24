Labour Minister launches new features in eShram portal

Union Minister for Labour and Employment and Environment Bhupender Yadav on Monday launched new features in the eShram Portal.

The new features added in the portal will enhance the utility of the portal and facilitate ease of registration for unorganised workers. The eShram registered workers can now connect with employment opportunities, skilling, apprenticeship, pension scheme, digital skilling and states’ schemes through the eShram portal.

A feature of capturing family details of migrant workers has been added to the eShram portal. This feature can help in providing Child education and women centric schemes to the migrant workers who have migrated with family.

Further, a new feature on sharing of data of construction workers registering on eShram with the concerned Building and Other Construction Workers’ (BOCW) Welfare Board, has been added to ensure registration of eShram construction workers with the respective BOCW board and access to the schemes meant for them.

The Union minister also formally launched the Data Sharing Portal (DSP) for sharing of eShram data with the state governments. Data Sharing Portal will allow sharing of eShram beneficiaries’ data with the respective States and Union Territories in a secured manner for targeted implementation of social security/welfare schemes for the unorganised workers registered on eShram.

Recently, the ministry initiated mapping of different schemes data with eShram data to identify the eShram registrants who have not yet received the benefits of these schemes.

This data is also being shared with the states based on which they can identify unorganised workers who have not yet received benefit of the social welfare/security schemes and provide schemes’ benefit to them, on priority.