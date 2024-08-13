Labour minister launches new facility for surrender of exemption from EPF scheme

Union Minister for Labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya Tuesday launched a new ‘Online facility for Surrender of Exemption from EPF Scheme’ .

Speaking during the launch, he mentioned that the online facility is the first of the six modules under the EPFO Central IT System 2.01 that has been implemented in advance.

“This facility will reduce the time and effort while providing facilities such as online submission of applications, validation of applications and transfer of past accumulations of the member. It will replace the earlier system of physical submission with voluminous documents and allow the establishment to track its application with a tracking ID. This facility will benefit atleast 1 lakh members of 70 establishments to transfer the accumulations of almost Rs 1000 crores, as and when their surrenders are admitted,” he said.

Dr Mandaviya further mentioned that the EPFO has taken several initiatives to address present issues. These are the first steps of the many other initiatives that are planned in immediate future, he added.

He emphasized the need for further simplification of processes for ease of members and timely delivery of new IT systems of EPFO in this calendar year. He urged officers to find timely solutions to current issues while having a vision for the future.

Dr Mandaviya also reviewed the IT interventions, including the new EPFO Central IT System 2.01. He expressed satisfaction on the readiness of the facilities for the seamless implementation of ELI schemes announced in the Union Budget. He also reviewed the plans towards new Integrated Grievance Management System. He directed that efforts should also be made for planning for adaptation of newer technologies, including Artificial Intelligence etc in EPFOs IT system.