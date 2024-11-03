L-G orders forceful response to punish terrorists involved in grenade blast

Sat Sharma appointed new BJP chief in J&K
A day ahead of the first five-day session of the newly-elected J&K Assembly, the BJP high command on Sunday removed the state party chief Ravinder Raina and appointed Sat Sharma in his place.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today spoke to J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat and senior officials of the security agencies on the grenade attack in Srinagar and directed them for an effective and forceful response to punish the terrorists and their associates.
The Lieutenant Governor reaffirmed the government’s resolve not to allow terrorist elements to succeed in their nefarious designs.
“Terrorists targeting our citizens will have to pay a very heavy price for their actions. You have full freedom to crush terror outfits and leave no stone unturned to complete this mission,” the Lieutenant Governor told the senior security officials.
The Lieutenant Governor wished speedy recovery of those injured and directed that district administration should extend all possible assistance.
