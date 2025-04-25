L-G orders DMs, SSPs to ensure exit of Pakistani nationals

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday chaired a meeting of all DCs and SSPs and directed them to take appropriate action to ensure the exit of Pakistani nationals as per the deadline notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs’ order all existing valid Visas, except Medical Visas, Long-term visas, diplomatic and official visas, issued by Government of India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with immediate effect from 27 April. Medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till 29 April.

Advertisement

The Lieutenant Governor asked the officials to implement security measures and procedures as discussed in the previous meeting.

Advertisement

The Lieutenant Governor posted on X: “Chaired a meeting of DCs and SSPs. Directed them to take appropriate and necessary action to ensure exit of Pakistani nationals from J&K UT as per the deadline notified by Ministry of Home Affairs”.