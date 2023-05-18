L-G discusses upcoming G-20 event with civil society

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday interacted with the members of civil society groups and representatives of various organizations and discussed the upcoming G-20’s tourism working group meeting in Srinagar.

“G20 meeting is a historic opportunity for J&K to showcase its vibrant culture, traditions and tourism potential. It belongs to all the citizens and they should come forward and be a part of this historic event,” said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor also urged the civil society members to take advantage of this opportunity and encourage citizens, tourism and industry stakeholders to contribute to its grand success.

The Lt Governor expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for providing a powerful platform of G20 meeting for connecting local and global aspirations.

“G20 meeting will give a new height to J&K’s growth, boost the limitless potential of the tourism and hospitality sector and enhance economic prosperity to all sections of society. It is also an opportunity for the handicraft sector to script a bright future,” the Lt Governor said.

Addressing the members of civil society groups, the Lt Governor also talked about J&K’s journey on the path of accelerated development and the remarkable progress registered in various sectors since 2019.

“Never before had infrastructure development taken place at the kind of speed witnessed in the past 4 years. We are marching forward with the common vision of peace, progress and prosperity. Let us all re-dedicate ourselves to make this event a memorable one with the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” said the Lt Governor.

Speaking on the revival of the Tourism sector, the Lt Governor said the sector was affected adversely due to covid pandemic but now it is recovering fast. We are making several interventions to give new momentum to the tourism and hospitality sector, he added.

Connectivity is the most important aspect not only for tourism but also for overall development. More than 1.50 lakh crore rupees worth highways and tunnel projects are being executed and the improved road and rail connectivity have brought J&K closer to the world, the Lt Governor further added.

The Lt Governor also commended the contribution & cooperation of all stakeholders, civil society groups, eminent citizens in the preparations of the upcoming G20 event starting from 22nd May in Srinagar.