Kurukshetra to emerge as global spiritual tourism hub: 82nd KDB meeting charts development roadmap

The 82nd meeting of the Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Governor of Haryana and Chairman of the Board Bandaru Dattatraya. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who also serves as the Vice Chairman of the Board, attended the meeting.

During the proceedings, the Governor emphasized the government’s ongoing efforts to give global recognition to the cultural and spiritual heritage of the holy land of Kurukshetra. He stated that collective efforts are needed to establish Kurukshetra’s identity nationwide.

Describing Kurukshetra as a land of immense religious significance, he envisioned it as a grand spiritual city and called for the involvement of renowned scholars and eminent personalities from across the country in the Board’s initiatives.

To strengthen community participation in preserving and promoting Kurukshetra’s heritage, Dattatraya proposed celebrating at least 48 Utsavs (festivals) annually in villages located within the 48 Kos areas. He emphasized the need for the active involvement of local representatives and village communities in these festivities.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reiterated his government’s commitment to transforming Kurukshetra into a world-class spiritual and cultural tourism destination. He stressed that the essence of the Mahabharata-era legacy should be evident to visitors upon arrival. All arrangements must reflect both religious and tourism-oriented planning, he added.

Various aspects of Kurukshetra’s development were discussed in the presence of Board members and senior officials. The deliberations focused on improving sanitation, renovating Sarovars, enhancing transportation facilities, and upgrading infrastructure within the Mela area. The progress of ongoing development projects at various locations was reviewed, and directives were issued to expedite their completion.

A key highlight of the meeting was the decision to promote Kurukshetra’s image as a city of spiritual and historical significance. The Chief Minister instructed officials to identify major intersections and entry gates to be redesigned with Mahabharata-themed elements.

The Sudarshan Chakra on the road from Jyotisar will be upgraded with advanced lighting and a statue of Lord Shri Krishna.

Additionally, naming the entry gates to Brahma Sarovar was discussed. Departments were also directed to enhance greenery around Jyotisar Tirtha and explore mural art and Sanskrit shloka inscriptions near the railway bridge.

It was also decided that electric buses would be introduced to connect key pilgrimage sites within the 48 Kos Parikrama circuit. These buses will display route maps and implement a daily pass system, which will also serve as an entry ticket to various attractions in Kurukshetra.

Officials shared that, apart from the 164 pilgrimage sites already mapped in the 48 Kos area, surveys for 18 additional sites have been completed. A presentation showcased the proposed architectural designs featuring consistent styling, colour schemes, entrance gates, landscaped parks, and multipurpose halls.

To enhance the visitor experience, four information centres will be established by October 15 at the Pipli Bus Stand, Kurukshetra Railway Station, Jyotisar Railway Station, and the KDB headquarters. These centres will provide brochures, posters, and booklets with details about accommodations, tourist landmarks, and city highlights.

Gita Manishi Swami Shri Gyananand Ji Maharaj, present at the meeting, said that a collective effort is being made to give Kurukshetra a grand and spiritually vibrant identity. Citing the example of Indore, he emphasized the importance of maintaining cleanliness to achieve high national rankings in sanitation. He also suggested partnering with Japan for the Gita Mahotsav and proposed organizing a Global Gita Summit in Haryana to attract international scholars.