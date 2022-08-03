Kuldeep Bishnoi resigns from Haryana Assembly, to join BJP tomorrow

Setting the stage for joining the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, Haryana Congress leader and legislator from Adampur, Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned from the Haryana Assembly on Wednesday.

Accompanied by his wife and former MLA Renuka Bishnoi, the four-time MLA from Adampur in Hisar submitted his resignation to Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta. He is also a two-time former member of Parliament from Bhiwani and Hisar.

Bishnoi had tweeted on Tuesday, “August 4, 2022, 10.10 am.”

“Don’t be afraid to start over. It’s a chance to build something better this time…” he had said in another tweet indicating the switch over to the BJP.

The younger son of former Haryana CM Bhajan Lal, Bishnoi said the Congress has deviated from its ideology, hence it’s no longer what it was during Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi’s time. “Congress has now been reduced to a party of sycophants. The party is being run by such people who have never contested polls, or they have not won any poll for decades,” he added.

Bishnoi, who merged his Haryana Janhit Congress with the Congress six years ago, claims he was promised the leadership of Haryana Congress by the party leader Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi didn’t meet Bishnoi after Hooda’s man was appointed Haryana Congress chief. He was expelled by the Congress from all party positions after cross voting in Rajya Sabha poll.