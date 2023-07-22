Several women’s organizations and members of entities working for the social welfare causes took to the streets and registered their protest across Manipur condemning the heinous act of stripping and parading two women naked on May 4th.

Speaking to The Statesman, Kuki Women’s Human Rights Organisation said, “This is an unbearable incident. Everyone from every corner of the country is responding with disgust. Our point is whatever may the reason be there is no way the women should be subjected to this kind of behavior. And each one of us should stand to register protest because we as a society are beyond the clashes and differences. As a human being we all should stand”.

On May 4th, two Kuki women were gang raped and paraded in Kangpokpi district of Manipur, a viral video about three days ago highlighted the matter at the national level. There was no First Information Report (FIR) lodged till the matter came to the notice. For 76 days the aggrieved party kept on running around to register an FIR. However, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the incident the culprits were arrested in no time. The matter has dominated the national headlines since then.

The representatives of the Meetei community denied that there was any gang rape. Quoting an interview, the representatives of the Meetei community said that the second victim is admitting that there was no rape.

The viral video, however, shows that out of the two – one was taken away by the mob.

Speaking to The Statesman, Imphal-based Coordinating Committee Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) claimed that the Kuki women were not gang-raped but only stripped and touched inappropriately.

Speaking to The Statesman, Spokesperson COCOMI, Khuraijam Athouba, while mentioning an interview of the victims to a popular digital platform said, “In a video-taped interview with the two victim the second survivor told the digital platform and I quote, ‘We were not raped by them – they just took off our clothes and touch our bodies.’ As noted, before, the complaint and FIR allege gang rape of one woman. It is really shocking to learn that many of the National Media TV channels have been grossly spreading the video clips with charges like Paraded Naked and gang raped. The victim testifies by themselves that no gangrape took place on that fateful day. The irresponsible and unethical reporting of Indian National Media houses, particularly those TV Channels who have reported partial and exaggerated facts has now lost its credibility”.

Although, further added, “COCOMI and the entire Meetei society strongly condemn the false and exaggerated reporting and misleading the world against Meetei society and demand clarification on the same from the media houses.

COCOMI strongly condemned the barbaric and uncivilized act of violence on two ladies parading naked in broad daylight at a remote village in Manipur. The entire people across the state and nation are in deep shock. The COCOMI team, with all its might, is trying all possible means to hunt down the culprit wherever they are. The entire Meetei society is in deep shame and anguish over the video clip which is being shown on various national news channels across the nation”.

The spokesperson claimed that the COCOMI believes that the modesty and dignity of the victim and their families and relatives and friends are of utmost importance.

He adds, “The intent to avoid spreading reports of such sensitive video in public domain during such moments of crisis is unnecessary which certainly circulated with vested interest. We want to help in resolving the conflict and restrain the violence on both sides.

Selective reporting on Manipur violence is also a concern to COCOMI. Reporters who visited Churachandpur seldom visited or allowed to visit the completely destroyed 14 Meetei Villages and colonies which were totally destroyed and looted by the alleged Kukis. The ongoing violence has committed so many inhumane acts on both sides, we urge every stake holder to take steps to stop these inhuman acts”.