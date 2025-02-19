Kuala Lumpur hosts 13th Malaysia-India Defence Meeting, focuses on Cybersecurity, AI

The 13th meeting of the Malaysia-India Defence Cooperation Committee (MIDCOM) took place in Kuala Lumpur today. The session was co-chaired by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and the Secretary General of Malaysia’s Ministry of Defence, Lokman Hakim Bin Ali.

Both parties expressed satisfaction with the increasing defence cooperation between the two nations, noting the growing number of engagements between their Armed Forces in recent years.

A press release issued by the Ministry of Defence stated that discussions covered a broad range of topics, focusing on practical measures to further deepen bilateral defence ties, as well as addressing regional and global security concerns. Both sides highlighted emerging areas of cooperation such as cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. They also explored opportunities to expand collaboration in the defence industry, maritime security, and multilateral engagements. A joint focus group was agreed upon to tackle non-traditional maritime security challenges.

India and Malaysia also finalised and exchanged the Terms of Reference (ToR) for establishing a Strategic Affairs Working Group. This group will serve as a consultative body between MIDCOM and the two sub-committees, facilitating progress on all aspects of bilateral defence cooperation.

Additionally, the ToR for the creation of the Su-30 Forum were formalised as a key outcome of MIDCOM. The forum will foster closer cooperation between the two Air Forces, promoting the exchange of expertise and best practices in Su-30 aircraft maintenance.

The Defence Secretary emphasised the potential of India’s defence industry to collaborate with Malaysian companies and the Armed Forces, especially in enhancing capabilities and modernisation. He also congratulated Malaysia on assuming the chairmanship of ASEAN and the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus), wishing Malaysia success in conducting these key meetings throughout the year.

India remains committed to supporting ASEAN centrality and unity, key elements of its Indo-Pacific vision. The Defence Secretary reiterated India’s strong support for Malaysia’s efforts as ASEAN Chair in promoting a more unified and prosperous ASEAN that plays a pivotal role in shaping the evolving dynamics of the Indo-Pacific region.