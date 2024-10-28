KTR takes dig at Rahul Gandhi over Revanth-Adani deal

BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Monday took potshots at the Congress over Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s recent dealings with Gautam Adani at a time Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi released another video titled ‘Adani Bachao Syndicate’.

Rao posted a photograph of Gautam Adani’s recent meeting with Reddy when he donated Ra 100 crore to Young India Skills University through Adani Foundation. His son Karan Adani was also present on the occasion.

Rao took to ‘X’ and wrote, “Heard of a good cop-bad cop routine. But what is this Good Adani – Bad Adani thing Rahul Gandhi? Can you please add this image to the Adani Bachao syndicate?”

While Gandhi has been seeking to relate SEBI chairperson Madhavi Buch and Gautam Adani, the BRS working president too has been dogging the chief minister, particularly over the Adani issue and consistently drawing the attention of the Congress High Command.

Reddy had signed an MoU with the Adani Group in Davos early this year in which investments worth Rs 12,400 crore was promised to Telangana. He was also one of the first industrialists to donate such a large sum for the skills university that is being established in Telangana.

Meanwhile, K T Rama Rao met the family of Buchamma, who allegedly committed suicide fearing action by HYDRAA against houses she had given to her daughters at the time of marriage. He said it was not a suicide but murder due to anarchist measures of the government. He also met other families who were left homeless due to demolitions.

Rao’s brother in law, Raj Pakala, whose farmhouse was recently raided, was served a notice by Mokila police to appear before it for questioning. He has also filed an emergency petition before the High Court claiming that false cases have been filed against him. The BRS has maintained it was a housewarming dinner with family and friends which the cops have claimed to be a rave party.