KTR lashes out at Cong, Revanth after polls results

Following the electoral debacle of Congress in Assembly elections BRS working president KT Rama Rao slammed the party for its inability to stand up against the BJP and claimed that the regional parties continue to be the future of India. He also took a dig at chief minister A Revanth Reddy saying since all his efforts to rescue his party had been futile he must now concentrate on Telangana and fulfill the poll promises.

In a lengthy post on the micro-blogging site ‘X’ Rao wrote, “Today’s Maharashtra and Jharkhand election results have sent a clear message: Regional parties have always been and will continue to be the future of Indian politics.”

In the same post,he then slammed the Congress, blaming it for trying to destroy the regional parties.”Congress party fails to become a strong opposition but is hellbent on destroying regional parties. This has become a recurring theme,” he added.

Blaming the Congress for failing to stop the BJP, he said, ” I reiterate, BJP is surviving only because of Congress’s inability and incompetence. Both the national parties are shamelessly piggybacking on regional parties’ hardwork and commitment.”

The BRS leader also lashed out at the chief minister who was his party’s star campaigner in Maharashtra. He wrote, “Also, a word of advice to chief minister Revanth Reddy. Your campaigns, speeches, bags and choppers couldn’t save your party from utter failure, now can you focus on your primary duty as the CM and deliver the six guarantees that you promised to Telangana public more than a year ago?”