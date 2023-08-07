KTR foresees BRS joining coalition govt at the Centre

BRS working president and Telangana Industry Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday predicted that the BRS will be part of the coalition government that would be formed at the Centre after the general elections of 2024.

The BRS is currently neither part of the NDA nor that of the Opposition-led alliance, INDIA, and according to party supremo Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, they have their own set of friends.

The prediction came when the minister was listing the harm done by the Narendra Modi-led BJP Government at the Centre to the handloom sector on the occasion of National Handloom Day.

Pointing out that the Centre has imposed 5 per cent tax on the handloom sector; he said it has also discontinued the Handloom Board and insurance meant for weavers.

The minister assured that whatever the current Central government has discontinued will be restarted once the Narendra Modi Government is thrown out.

Although the BRS has attacked both the BJP and the Congress prior to Assembly elections in the state due to local political compulsions, it seems it is open to post-poll alliances. Many of the parties currently in Congress-led INDIA are also friendly with the BRS such as AAP and the Samajwadi Party.

Meanwhile, ahead of Assembly elections in the state, he announced a slew of schemes for weavers including a monetary incentive of Rs 3,000 transferred into their accounts. The government also issued an order giving Rs 5,000 per month honorariums to a total of 17,000 imams and muezzins in the state.