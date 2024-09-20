KTR complains of corruption in Central schemes to Khattar

Former municipal administration minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao has written to Union Minister for Housing ML Khattar seeking probe into alleged large-scale corruption in the tenders for Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) schemes in Telangana.

Hsaid he had gone to the companies associated with family members of chief minister A Revanth Reddy.

Rao warned the Centre that if it failed to take action, it would be perceived to be complicit in the corrupt practices of the Congress government in Telangana.

The Amrut Scheme is designed to provide universal coverage of water supply through functional taps to all households in all the statutory towns in the country and coverage of sewerage management in the cities covered under this scheme.

In his letter, KT Rama Rao alleged tenders worth hundreds of crores have gone to the companies linked to Reddy’s brother in law, Srujan Reddy ignoring eligibility criterion. He demanded that all the details of tenders should be made public immediately.

He alleged that the municipal administration and other tendering websites have been manipulated to withhold such information from the public.

Rao also alleged that the favoured companies submitted inflated estimates exceeding 40 per cent of the projected cost.

The BRS president went on to add that Srujan Reddy’s company, along with Megha and KNR, secured numerous contracts from the government without having merit. The chief minister’s brother was also involved in the KNR company.

This is not the first time that the BRS charged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy with nepotism and crony capitalism. He made similar allegation against him during his US trip in August when it was found one of the companies with which an MoU was inked by the Telangana government had been established recently and was allegedly owned by one of his brothers.