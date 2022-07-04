K’taka shocker: Mother throws newborn baby, tells cops she can’t raise it

In a heartbreaking occurrence, a woman in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district on Monday abandoned her child and dumped it in a trash can. Later, she went to the police and said that she was powerless to raise the child.

The two-day-old infant was discovered by the villagers in the garbage at the early-morning Mattipura bus stop near Kollegal. They called the police, who arrived quickly and delivered the infant to the health department staff.

People were outraged by the occurrence and lambasted the woman for leaving her newborn child in a trash can. Fortunately, people on the street were alerted to the baby’s existence before it was attacked by stray dogs.

The mother later showed up in front of the police and stated that she is by herself because her spouse left her and she had no other source of money.

The mother continued by stating that she is unwilling to retain the child since she cannot afford to raise him or her. The local police gave the infant to her after verifying her statements.

Before an adopter is discovered, the police advised her not to hurt the infant. In this sense, the police are collaborating with other departments. Police in Kollegal Rural is addressing the situation.

(with inputs from IANS)