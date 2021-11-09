K’taka man taken into custody for sending lewd messages to fiance

The police on Tuesday took a 35-year man into custody on charges of sending lewd messages to his fiance in Mangaluru.

According to police, the accused, Srinivas Bhat’s engagement was fixed with the complainant woman, after both families agreed for the alliance. The accused who got the mobile number of the fiance started chatting with her and sent lewd and strange messages. The girl claimed that she got a feeling that; his messages indicated that he is a ‘gay’. The parents of the girl who came to know about it once postponed the engagement ceremony.

In spite of this, the accused continued sending vulgar and lewd messages to the girl. Not being able to tolerate it, the girl lodged a complaint in the Mangaluru Cyber Crime police station.

The police say that they are questioning the accused in this regard and further investigation is on.