Mob lynches spectator for chanting pro-Pakistan slogans in Mangaluru

Karnataka witnessed a mob lynching incident in which one man was beaten and kicked to death by a mob after the victim allegedly chanted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ during a cricket match being played as part of a local tournament in Mangaluru.

Confirming the incident, State Home Minister G Parameshwara told media persons that the victim, beaten black and blue, succumbed to injuries at a local hospital. Some arrests have been made, but a detailed report is awaited, the minister told media persons in Bengaluru.

“An incident of mob lynching has been reported involving an unidentified individual. I was informed that there are reports he was shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’, following which some people thrashed him. Police have arrested a few people, and detailed investigations are on. CCTV footage in the area is also being combed to identify more people who may be involved in the incident. ”

It is a case of mob lynching, said the police, after the autopsy carried out at the local hospital confirmed that the death was due to multiple strong blows, shock, and the unavailability of immediate medical attention.

Police have yet to identify the victim, aged between 35 and 40, who was among the audience at the local cricket match held near the temple of Kudupu locality of Mangaluru.

The victim, aged between 35 and 40, had gone to the venue of a local cricket match near the Bhatra Kallurti temple in Kudupu. Police Commissioner Anupam Aggarwal told media persons that a scuffle began, and he was beaten up by a group of men. His identity is being ascertained.

Several teams are talking to witnesses, to collect and analyse CCTV footage as well as mobile tower dump data.