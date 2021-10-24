K’taka doc killed wife as ‘human sacrifice’ with injection overdose

Following the Forensic Science Laboratory report which came after nine months concluding that a woman had died of an overdose of injection, police arrested her husband for her alleged murder, hexed by black magic in Karnataka’s Devanagere district.

Dr Channakeshappa, 45, a resident of Rameshwara village in Nyamathi taluk, believed in sorcery and was advised to offer a human sacrifice for a treasure and he decided to kill his wife, Shilpa, with an overdose of Dexamethasone injection to fulfill his vow of human sacrifice.

A doctor, Dr Channakeshappa, plotted his wife’s death using her low blood pressure ailment and following the overdose, she was taken ill and died while proceeding towards the hospital on 11 February.

Shilpa’s parents lodges a complaint with the police alleging foul play.

The police have taken the accused into custody and submitted a charge sheet against him.