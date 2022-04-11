K’taka Dalit youth muder case: Rift between ruling BJP, police comes to fore

The rift between the ruling BJP government and the state police department has come out in open with the handing over of Dalit youth Chandru muder case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The developments surrounding the incident had caused severe embarrassment to the ruling government and opposition parties are demanding resignation of the Home Minister Araga Jnanedra in connection with the incident.

Sources in BJP party explain that the party leaders are not happy with the police department’s handling of Chandru’s murder case. They further reveal that, there is pressure on CM Bommai to transfer Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police for Bengaluru city.

Chandru, the youth was killed in a road rage incident in communally-sensitive Goripalya of Bengaluru last week.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had stated that Chandru was killed as he did not speak Urdu. Later, Home Minister apologised and took back his statement.

The chilling CCTV footage of the stabbing had emerged, which showed the victim Chandru, profusely bleeding and not being helped by locals.

Adding to this, Chandru’s friend Simon Raju, who escaped from the attack stated that, his friend was killed for belonging to another religion and could not speak Urdu.

He further stated that no locals after the stabbing at least informed police and came forward to his help which could have save his life.

Following the development, BJP leaders swooped down on the Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant. BJP MLC Ravikumar had charged that Police Commissioner Kamal Pant has lied in connection with the murder case of Chandru.

He maintained that the murder had taken place for communal reasons and Home Minister’s earlier statements for which he apologised were correct. National General Secretary and BJP C.T. Ravi had also raised questions regarding the incident.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who had always defended police department in many difficult situations, now had handed over the case to the CID, owing to the pressure within the party.

CM Bommai defended the police at the time of Mysuru gang-rape case, now had to yield to the pressure, say sources in the party.

Bommai announced the decision on Sunday after discussing the issue with DG and IGP Praveen Sood and Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant.

The CID investigation is sought to bring out the truth and for unbiased investigation, CM Bommai said, which is perceived to be set back to the state police department.

However, CM Bommai maintained that there is no question of ‘trust’ with the state police department. CID is also part of the police department. Either police or the Home Minister is not inefficient. Proper investigation would be conducted and he does not want to make issue furthermore complicated.