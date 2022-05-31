K’taka: 1 dead, 62 hospitalised after consuming contaminated water

After drinking contaminated water in Raichur, Karnataka, one person died and 62 others, including 23 children, were hospitalized.

Dr. Bhaskar, the Superintendent of the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), stated on Tuesday that 62 persons were taken to the hospital due to dehydration as a result of vomiting and diarrhoea.

Mallamma, a 40-year-old Indiranagar resident, died of a serious illness on May 29, and 31 people were hospitalized.

The number of people admitted to the hospital increased to 62 on Tuesday.

Residents of Raichur have expressed their dissatisfaction with the city’s administration for failing to provide safe drinking water.

They pointed out that, despite the state government’s efforts to secure the availability of clean drinking water, the business had provided tainted water.

Residents also claimed that the district administration had failed to reply to their appeals.

(with inputs from IANS)