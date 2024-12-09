KT Rama Rao, BRS workers protest wearing Adani-Revanth T-shirts

Several BRS legislators, including party working president KT Rama Rao were taken into custody by the Telangana police today when they arrived at the State Assembly for the first day of the winter session, wearing T-shirts with photographs of chief minister A Revanth Reddy with business tycoon Gautam Adani.

They argued with the police personnel who did not allow them to enter the premises pointing out that Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi had donned similar T-shirts to the Parliament with slogans reading “Modi-Adani Bhai Bhai.”

Meanwhile, the state government today issued an order adopting the Telangana Thalli (mother) statue officially and declared 9 December as a day dedicated to her. Incidentally, 9 December also happens to be the birthday of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

The BRS legislators first went to Gun Park to pay their respect to the Telangana martyrs at the memorial and then donned the white T-shirts with photographs of Revanth Reddy and Gautam Adani.

Although the chief minister has recently announced that they have turned down the Rs100 crore donation from Adani Foundation after the bribery scandal, the BRS accused the Congress of hypocrisy. The party opposed Adani in Delhi but in Telangana it was hobnobbing with the business group, seeking investment.

When KT Rama Rao and the other BRS MLAs were stopped by the police at the entrance and were told they would be allowed “without the T-shirt” he was heard arguing that Rahul Gandhi had been allowed inside the Parliament wearing similar T-shirts. Tension escalated with the BRS MLAs and MLCs raising slogans like “Adani-Revanth bhai bhai” and “Tanashahi nahi chalega” and also against the redesigning of the Telangana Thalli idol.

As the BRS legislators were adamant the police then arrested them and shifted them to the police station in police vans.

“Is there any agreement between the Congress and Adani? When Rahul Gandhi could wear his T-shirt to Parliament saying Adani -Modi ‘Bhai-bhai’ why can’t we do the same? You (Revanth Reddy) are afraid your illegal relations will be exposed,” said veteran BRS leader T Harish Rao. BRS MLAs and MLCs later staged a protest at the party headquarters against the alleged “Adani-Revanth nexus” and the redesigning of the Telangana Thalli statue.