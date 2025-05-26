KT Rama Rao alleges political vendetta after fresh ACB notice in Formula E case

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has issued a fresh notice to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao in connection with the Formula E case, summoning him to appear before the probe agency on 28 May.

Rao, blaming Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for indulging in vendetta politics, claimed the notice was served shortly after the Chief Minister’s name appeared in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet related to the National Herald case.

Posting on his official X handle, Rao stated:

“The ACB has issued me another notice to appear before it on May 28 in the Formula E case. As a law-abiding citizen, I will definitely cooperate with the agencies, even though the case is nothing but pure political harassment. As I had planned my travel to the UK and USA for multiple events well in advance, I will appear before them the moment I return.”

He added that he had informed ACB officials in writing about his decision.

Launching a sharp attack on CM Revanth Reddy, Rao wrote: “I must appreciate Revanth Reddy for his thirst for political vendetta and the way he swings in any direction without any scruples to achieve it. Forty-eight hours ago, his name appeared in the ED chargesheet for supplying money in the National Herald case. Twenty-four hours later, Revanth Reddy is seen schmoozing with BJP top brass, including PM Modi! Not a single BJP leader has spoken a word against him for his involvement in the money laundering case. And today, I receive a notice from the ACB.”

Rao further alleged that Revanth Reddy has failed as an administrator, a leader, and even as a human being, accusing him of indulging in “cheap vendetta politics.”

Several BRS leaders including Kalvakuntla Kavitha also condemned the Congress-led state government for issuing the latest ACB notice to Rao, terming it politically motivated.