Krishna Tribunal to adjudicate Andhra-Telangana water dispute

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved terms of reference to Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal-II under the Inter-State River Water Disputes (ISRWD) Act, 1956 for its adjudication in water dispute between the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Briefing newspersons after the Cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said: “The Union Cabinet has approved terms of reference to Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal-II in order to resolve the dispute between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over the Krishna River water-sharing.”

He said: “Under this, the tribunal will distribute the Krishna water, which is allocated to the ‘undivided’ Andhra Pradesh, between the two states.”

Advertisement

The resolution of the dispute between the two States on the use, distribution or control of Krishna River waters will open new avenues of growth in both States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II was constituted by the Central Government in 2004 on requests made by the party States under Section 3 of the ISRWD Act, 1956.

Subsequently, in 2014, Telangana, as a State of the Union of India, came into existence.

The Government of Telangana forwarded a complaint to the Central Government for referring the dispute on the use, distribution or control of Krishna river waters.

A Writ Petition was also filed in the matter by the Telangana government in the Supreme Court (SC) in 2015.

In 2018, Telangana requested the Jal Shakti Ministry to refer the complaint to the existing KWDT-II by confining the scope of reference between the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh only.

The matter was later discussed in the second Apex Council meeting in 2020 held under the Minister of Jal Shakti.