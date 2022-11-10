Mann vows not to let anti-social elements to disturb Punjab peace

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said that the state government will not allow any anti-social element to disturb the hard-earned peace and communal harmony of the state at any cost.

The CM, while chairing a high-level meeting with the senior officers of state administration and Punjab police, directed the senior police officers that none of the culprits responsible for the killing of Dera Sacha Saud follower should be spared and the accused must be given stern punishment as per law. During the meeting, the police officers briefed the CM about the incident.

Mann said this sensitive matter should be thoroughly investigated by the police from every aspect and the case will be taken to a legal conclusion without any bias. He said no criminal incident can be viewed with the narrow aspect of caste or religion and the perpetrators of this crime will not be spared at any cost.

The CM said “These unfortunate incidents are being carried out with nefarious designs to dent the strong bonds of our decade-old brotherhood, communal harmony, mutual love and unity.” He said the state government is firmly committed to maintaining a law and order situation in Punjab and no one will be allowed to disturb the hard-earned peace at any cost.

Mann said that these forces will be given a befitting reply. During the meeting, the CM also ordered the officers to conduct a review of licensed firearms across the state to find out the use of firearms in such criminal activities.

To further strengthen the law and order situation, the Chief Minister directed the officers to train the police force on modern lines to make them more competent to deal with criminals. Expressing confidence in the efficiency of the Punjab Police, Mann said that the police force of the state has a glorious tradition of combating the fissiparous forces adding that it had bravely combated the dark period of terrorism.

He also said that Punjab Police had solved many sensitive cases in the past through their professional intelligence and competence. The CM asked the Police to enhance vigil across the state by organising special checking. He said that no one should be allowed to disturb law and order in the state. Mann further said that the police force will deal sternly with those who are attempting to disturb the peaceful environment of the state.