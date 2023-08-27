Kota: With 2 more suicides, year toll reaches 23

With two more students committing suicide today in Kota, Rajasthan – a city that has become synonymous with the relentless pursuit of engineering and medical enterance the year’s tally of student suicides reached a staggering 23, marking the highest figure since 2018.

Avishkar Shubhangi, an aspirant for the NEET medical entrance exam, hailing from Maharashtra, tragically jumped from the sixth floor of a coaching institute after completing an exam. Similarly, Adarsh, a student from Bihar, was found deceased due to hanging.

Responding to the alarming surge in suicides, Kota’s collector, OP Bunkar, has issued a directive suspending tests for a month at coaching institutes. This step comes as an attempt to address the escalating stress levels experienced by students striving to excel in competitive exams.

The pandemic’s far-reaching impact on mental health is evident in the grim statistics, showcasing a 60% increase in suicides among students. Previously, few such instances were recorded during the pandemic. In 2018, the count stood at 12, while the year before registered 10. The preceding year saw 15 student suicides.

The situation has prompted preventive measures, including the installation of spring-loaded fans and “anti-suicide nets” within hostels to deter students from taking drastic measures. Yet, while these interventions can deter impulsive actions, addressing the underlying stressors requires more comprehensive approaches.

Apart from the physical precautions, efforts are being made to incorporate psychological evaluations and foster open lines of communication with parents. The Deputy Commissioner, OP Bunkar, emphasized that while immediate prevention methods are vital, a holistic approach encompassing counseling and multifaceted support systems is equally imperative.

Kota, a magnet for over 2 lakh students each year, remains a crucible of academic aspirations.