Kolkata girl loses 90% of her income as copywriter to ChatGPT

ChatGPT like AI tools is surrounded by both positive and negative reviews.

It is creating fuss around different professionals as it is believed that they have resulted in the elimination of hundreds of jobs in content creation, resulting in a considerable impact on people’s livelihoods.

One such professional is Sharanya Bhattacharya, who has experienced a harsh decline in her income over the past few months which dropped by 90%. She had been working as a ghostwriter and copywriter for a creative solutions agency while pursuing her degree.

Previously, Sharanya was earning up to $240 a month (around Rs 20,000) by writing SEO-optimized articles each week. But, with the inception of ChatGPT and similar AI tools, she faced an intense reduction in work opportunities, receiving only one or two articles per month. She presumed that companies were turning to AI for content and ghostwriting tasks to reduce costs, leading to a lack of work for human writers.

The reduced workload had a severe impact on Sharanya’s life and her family’s financial situation. Sharanya, did her postgraduation in biological science at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), she is anticipating that companies will adopt a more honest approach regarding staff lessenings to cut costs. She believes that a more balanced approach should be taken to incorporate AI technology while still supporting human workers.

It is conspicuous that the widespread adoption of AI tools like ChatGPT has had substantial consequences for individuals like Sharanya and companies like Dukaan. While AI can bring many benefits and efficiencies, there is a need for righteous deliberations to ensure a more balanced and fair impact on the job market and people’s livelihoods.