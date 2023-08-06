# India

Kolkata girl loses 90% of her income as copywriter to ChatGPT

Mitali Gautam | Shimla | August 6, 2023 7:56 pm

Sharanya Battacharya (Photo:Facebook)

ChatGPT like AI tools is surrounded by both positive and negative reviews.
It is creating fuss around different professionals as it is believed that they have resulted in the elimination of hundreds of jobs in content creation, resulting in a considerable impact on people’s livelihoods.

One such professional is Sharanya Bhattacharya, who has experienced a harsh decline in her income over the past few months which dropped by 90%. She had been working as a ghostwriter and copywriter for a creative solutions agency while pursuing her degree.

Previously, Sharanya was earning up to $240 a month (around Rs 20,000) by writing SEO-optimized articles each week. But, with the inception of ChatGPT and similar AI tools, she faced an intense reduction in work opportunities, receiving only one or two articles per month. She presumed that companies were turning to AI for content and ghostwriting tasks to reduce costs, leading to a lack of work for human writers.

Advertisement

The reduced workload had a severe impact on Sharanya’s life and her family’s financial situation. Sharanya, did her postgraduation in biological science at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), she is anticipating that companies will adopt a more honest approach regarding staff lessenings to cut costs. She believes that a more balanced approach should be taken to incorporate AI technology while still supporting human workers.

It is conspicuous that the widespread adoption of AI tools like ChatGPT has had substantial consequences for individuals like Sharanya and companies like Dukaan. While AI can bring many benefits and efficiencies, there is a need for righteous deliberations to ensure a more balanced and fair impact on the job market and people’s livelihoods.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Bengal

CM virtually inaugurates hybrid CCU at Serampore hospital

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday virtually inaugurated a 24-bed hybrid CCU facility from Nabanna. On the occasion, district magistrate Dr P Deepap Priya, Serampore SDO Samrat Chakraborty, civic body chairman Giridhari Shaw, Chairman-in-council members and other hospital staff were present.

# Bengal

After rains, potholes pose life risk to motorists

Potholes that have come up in different parts in the city after the top layer of roads were washed away in rain, are posing a serious problem to the two-wheeler riders. Potholes that have come up at the entrance of Salt Lake from Beliaghata Main Road side (in front of Parivesh Bhawan) are a real death trap for two-wheeler riders.

# Bengal

Knee-jerk reaction: KMC to ask cops to remove hawkers

Following massive protests by locals in Behala over the death of Class II student who was killed after being hit by a goods-carrying vehicle this morning, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation has decided to write to the city police for implementing hawking rules properly near crossings in the area to handle the problems of encroachments on footpaths and roadside.