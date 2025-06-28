Kolkata gang-rape case: BJP MP Sambit Patra slams Mamata Banerjee, says incident state-sponsored

Criticising Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government over the alleged Kolkata gang-rape case, BJP leader Sambit Patra on Saturday wondered why there so much “insensitivity and cruelty towards women” in the state even if it was being governed by a female Chief Minister.

Referring to yet another rape case of August last year, wherein a young doctor was raped and murdered in the emergency building of RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata, Patra alleged “vicious cycle of gang-rape is state-sponsored.”

“In a state where there is a woman Chief Minister, there should be sensitivity towards women, but why is there so much insensitivity and cruelty. The victim has issued a statement herself. If we read it carefully, one thing becomes clear, that this entire vicious cycle of gang-rape is somewhere state-sponsored,” he said while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here.

He said there is a political angle to the incident – the main accused, Manoj Mishra, has been the secretary of the student wing of the TMC.

“I am saying this because it is related to a college union, the main accused is Manoj Mishra who himself has been the secretary of the student wing of TMC,” he said.

The BJP leader slammed TMC leaders over the connection with the accused.

“Manoj Mishra, the one who has done it, can be seen with Abhishek Banerjee, Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya,” he said asking how Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee can take the incident so lightly.

Patra also demanded that Banerjee should apologise and resign.

“We are not asking for clarification from Mamata Banerjee. We are asking her to apologise and resign,” he said.

He further stated that the BJP President JP Nadda has formed a committee to look into the case.

“BJP President JP Nadda has formed a committee to investigate the incident. Former union ministers Satpal Singh, Meenakshi Lekhi and MPs Biplab Deb and Manan Mishra are its members,” he said, adding that it would soon visit the spot and submit its report to the party president.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police has all accused in the case and also a guard of the South Calcutta Law College, where the rape incident allegedly took place.