Kolkata doctor rape-murder: TMC leader Kunal Ghosh visits CBI office, conveys doctors’ message

As doctors across the country continue their protest over the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh on Monday visited the office of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the city and conveyed the message of junior doctors to probe agency.

He didn’t reveal what message he has delivered to the central probe agency, but stated that the protesting doctors wanted to give a message but were unable to directly approach the agency.

“Some junior doctors want to give some information to the CBI, but they do not have any access to give it, so they contacted me. If this information will be useful to them (CBI), then they (junior doctors) are ready to cooperate,” Ghosh said.

The TMC leader, however, clarified that the visit was primarily for personal work.

“I have come here for my work. I have to give information under a notification before going out of Kolkata, I have come here with the list of that information,” he added.

The tragic incident, which occurred on August 9, has sparked massive outrage across the nation, with widespread protests from civil society groups and doctors demanding justice.

The victim, a postgraduate trainee doctor, was brutally raped and murdered while on duty. Her body was recovered from a seminar hall inside the hospital next morning.

Following the incident, the Kolkata Police acted swiftly and arrested a civic volunteer in connection with the case.

However, the Calcutta High Court, handed the probe of the case to the CBI amid concerns over the thoroughness of the police investigation.

While the CBI is probing the case, the Supreme Court has also taken suo-motu cognizance of the case. The apex court is set to hear the matter on August 20.