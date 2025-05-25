Kohli, Anushka pay visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya to

Cricketer Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma visited Ram Temple and Hanumangarhi here on Sunday to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla and Lord Hanuman and seek his blessings.

The Kohli couple stayed in the Ram Temple premises for about half an hour during which Virat went around the temple inquiring about the idols and the carvings of the Ram temple with the priests.

During the visit, Anushka Sharma was in a Lucknow chicken-kurta with a pink-coloured scarf covering her head while was Virat Kohli was in a cream-colored kurta-pajama.After the darshan of Ram Lalla, Virat and Anushka went to Hanumangarhi where they prayed for about 20 minutes.

The couple arrived in Ayodhya from Lucknow in a car and returned immediately after the darshan at around 9 am.

Mahant Sanjay Das of Hanumangarhi said, “Virat and Anushka Sharma have an attachment with spirituality, culture and eternal religion. After having darshan of Ram Lalla, they reached Hanumangarhi to take the blessings of Lord Hanuman. There was a discussion about spirituality and mythology with them.”

Ashutosh Tiwari, CO of the Ram Temple, said , “When Virat and Anushka arrived at the Ram temple, Santosh Tiwari, a senior priest of the temple, greeted them by offering a Ramnami. The couple stayed in the sanctum sanctorum for 10 minutes. They talked to the priest there about the carving of the temple. After this, they went around the entire temple complex.”

Earlier, Virat and Anushka reached Vrindavan. The next day, after retiring from Test cricket on May 13, both of them took the blessings of Premanand Maharaj.

Kohli played the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 23 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow in which his team, RCB, lost by 42 runs. In the match, Kohli gave the team a strong start by scoring 43 runs in 25 balls. RCB’s next match is from Lucknow on 27 May.